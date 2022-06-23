Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says a single-visa regime among CARICOM member countries should be the next critical consideration in rationalising entry protocols in the region.

“[This is] for touristic purposes and can be provided for visitors coming into your space for 30 days or three days… a simple platform that allows everybody and anybody to apply for a CARICOM visa that allows you entry into all the CARICOM countries,” the Minister said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of scheduled commercial flights into the Ian Fleming International Airport at Boscobel, St Mary, on June 16.

Bartlett said the region needs to adopt a new approach to air transportation and develop new ideas about collaboration, using the support of today’s technology.