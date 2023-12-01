Concern is being raised by Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, about the rise in the consumption of ultra-processed foods by Jamaicans, including children.

Dr Tufton urged Jamaicans to be more mindful of their diets, as “the cost of sickness is not worth the price of ultra-processed food consumption in excess”.

He said that almost 80 percent of Jamaicans are dying from lifestyle-related diseases, and that nutrition plays a major role in that statistic.

He said that the turn to ultra-processed foods, which Jamaicans are consuming for convenience and other reasons, is having a ripple effect on the health status of the population, affecting blood sugar, obesity, weight, cholesterol, cardiovascular functions, headache, acne, depression and others.

As a result of this, the Minister revealed that more Jamaicans are getting ill and are dying before the age of 75.