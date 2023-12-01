An event to mark the end of the third and final cohort of the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program will be held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next week.

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), which is the partner Business Support Organization (BSO) for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will host an End of Program Showcase on Thursday, 7th December.

According to a release from the CED the event will afford programme participants an opportunity to share their experiences. It will also celebrate the achievements of mentees and provide a platform for them to showcase their products or prototypes, as well as discuss the next steps in their business journey.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator program is a free, carefully curated training and mentoring program designed to support green entrepreneurs to build robust and sustainable business models, and the skills, tools, and confidence to implement them for success. The program featured a 12-week virtual green business training based on the lean start-up methodology, a mentorship program and networking opportunities culminating in the Business Plan Competition.