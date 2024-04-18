Sereika Savariau, of Jamaica, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a United States (US) district court to creating a series of fraudulent debt relief companies that tricked US victims into paying fraudulent processing fees and disclosing sensitive personal identifying information.

Savariau is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19, 2024.

The announcement was made by US Attorney Matthew M Graves and Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, Sally Luttrell, of the Treasury Department, Office of the Inspector General.

Savariau, also known as Sereika Savariau-Goodison, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, which carries a potential penalty of 30 years in prison. As part of her guilty plea, Savariau admitted that from at least June 2016 through to September 2018, she and other conspirators created and operated a series of fraudulent debt relief companies that tricked US citizens into paying bogus processing fees and disclosing personal identifying information.