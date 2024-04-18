The Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) has awarded Postgraduate Scholarships to five CARICOM nationals.

These scholarships were officially conferred at the 6th PISLM High-level Forum on April 11, 2024, in Grenada.

According to Loop News, this initiative will see the scholars commencing their studies in soil and land management in September 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

The scholarships are tenable only at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus, Trinidad and Tobago. However, supervision of research can be provided by the University of Guyana and the University of Belize.

The awards are valued between US $50,000 to US$75,000 and will cover tuition, compulsory fees, books, and living expenses.