A Jamaican policewoman who was charged with corruption-related charges relative to a probe of rape and robbery, allegedly committed by another member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), is to stand trial on September 10th.

The date was set when Constable Lavern Hendricks appeared in Jamaica’s St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

She is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in a public office.

Hendricks, a resident of Ginger Hill district in the parish, had her $300,000 bail subsequently extended until the expected start of her trial in September.

The Jamaican policewoman also reportedly gave a false statement to colleagues who had subsequently launched an investigation.