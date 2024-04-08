One man is dead while two others are injured following a shooting in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday afternoon.

Police have since identified the deceased as Darren Douglas.

According to reports, at about 3 pm Douglas was standing near a minimart along Picadilly Street when a blue Nissan Cube pulled up next to the business place.

One man exited the vehicle and opened fire at the minimart, hitting Douglas and two other persons. The suspect then returned to the car and drove off.

The police and emergency health services were notified and all three injured persons were taken to the hospital.

However, Douglas succumbed to his wounds shortly after arrival.

The other two victims are said to be warded in critical condition.

Crime scene investigators recovered a total of 52 spent shells at the scene of the shooting.