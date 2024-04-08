As part of recent International World Water Day Celebrations in March, members of staff from St. Vincent Brewery Limited, teamed up with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Leo Club and residents of Rusha Bay to remove oceanic garbage and other debris from the neighbouring Rusha Bay beach.

“At St. Vincent Brewery Limited we place strong emphasis on our environment stewardship and we see it important to give back to our community”. The SVBL stated in an official post.

The company said that the goal of the cleanup is to strike a harmonious relationship between the community and the Brewery, and aimed to promote harmony, prosperity and foster resilience in the face of common challenges.

Over the past several years, as part of their Good Neighbour initiative, the St. Vincent Brewery Limited has been dedicating the time and resources for at least two Rusha Bay cleanups annually.