Jamaican Police, over the last two weeks, seized ganja worth more than $400 million JMD in a series of operations between St Thomas and Portland.

In one of the raids, a welder was reportedly held with the marijuana that had a street value of over $90 million in Portland and is set to appear in court on Thursday, April 7, according to police.

For the other raid, police are still searching for the owners of 2,000 pounds of the drug valued at US$2 million.

Police in a social media post that has again attracted a lot of attention, had this to say:

“If you lost a large quantity of ganja in St Thomas, don’t worry, we found it; please visit the nearest police station or detectives from Narcotics to have the matter rectified.”

Jamaican Police in a release said joint operations between the JCF’s Narcotics Division and the St Thomas Police Division resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,000 pounds of compressed ganja in Roselle District, St Thomas, on Thursday, March 31. ​