Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are expected to meet later this week to discuss the controversy that has arisen following Jamaica’s decision to announce that its Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith will challenge the incumbent Baroness Patricia Scotland for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General in June.

At the end of their March 1-2 Inter-sessional summit held in Belize, CARICOM leaders issued their communique in which they “expressed their overwhelming support for the re-election of Baroness Patricia Scotland as Secretary-General of The Commonwealth”.

Scotland was elected to the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta in 2015 and her re-election is scheduled to take place during the June 20-25 Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Scotland is the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.