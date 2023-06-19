With farmers in Jamaica’s South Manchester and St Elizabeth still reeling from damage to their crops from recent heavy rainfalls, Jamaican Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, has announced that a comprehensive programme is to be outlined to assist them.

Due to a trough across the island just over a week ago, sections of Jamaica experienced increased rainfall from unstable weather conditions, resulting in flooding in some areas.

In his remarks during a tour of affected farms Green witnessed for himself the destruction of crops and damage to infrastructure, such as roads and irrigation systems.

He said he will also be conducting similar visits to farms in South St Elizabeth that were damaged by the recent heavy rains.

The minister said the damage to farms in Manchester is estimated at more than $30 million, because there was “significant damage” to crops such as scallion, tomatoes and melons.

Minister Green gave a commitment to the farmers in South Manchester to rebuild what they have lost, especially through the provision of drip hoses, pipes and grass, among other things.