Air Canada will be returning its air service between Toronto, Canada to Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Tourism Trinidad Limited made the announcement via a press release on Saturday.

It said this is welcome news for travellers and for the tourism industry.

The company noted that Air Canada has and still remains a vital partner to Trinidad and Tobago’s tourism industry and its diaspora connectivity.

The airline for the 12 month period of January to December 2019 had a total of 22,918 passengers disembarking at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Air Canada will recommence service on November 1 2023, with three flights per week arriving in Trinidad at 11:25pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and departing at 12:30am Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Then from December 3 2023, to March 9 2024, service will be expanded to four flights per week, arriving at 12:25am Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and departing at 1:30am Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.