A 64-year-old Jamaican-born schoolteacher was allegedly murdered by her husband in Vaughan in Ontario, Canada on Wednesday.

The deceased is Estella Wheeler, a grade seven and eight teacher at the Africentric Alternative School in North York, Toronto.

Her husband, Trevor Wheeler, has since been charged with second-degree murder, Canadian media outlet City News reported.

Neighbours told reporters that the couple moved from Jamaica and resided in the community for about 15 years.

Trevor reportedly ran a scrap metal company in the country, while Estella taught at the North York-based school for more than seven years.

It was reported that at about 12:25 am on Wednesday, officers attached to the York Regional Police were summoned to the semi-detached home in Vaughan where the couple lived.

On their arrival, Estella was seen suffering from “serious injuries”. Despite medical attention given to her at the scene, she later succumbed to her injuries there.

Trevor was arrested at the home, and was subsequently charged relative to his wife’s murder.