In support to enable Food Security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC) collaborated with the Farmers Support Company (FSC) to launch the SVG Agriculture Financing for Innovation and Transformation (SVG Agri-FIT) initiative.

The IESC is implementing the three-year United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity (CAPA).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture this fundamental initiative aims to support farmers to meet the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables domestically and for exports creating a stakeholder market-linkage to facilitate improved market linkage between buyers and producers.