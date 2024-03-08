The Minister of Planning and Development of Trinidad and Tobago, Pennelope Beckles and the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Ilan Goldfajn, signed a US$90 million Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects, which includes a first individual loan of US$42 million, to facilitate the digital transformation of Trinidad and Tobago by supporting the expansion and enhancement of the digital economy.

In a statement T&T’s Ministry of Planning and Development said the signing took place on Wednesday March 6, 2024 at the Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the IDB and IDB Invest, its private sector arm, in Punta Cana, Santo Domingo.

The Ministry said Minister Beckles is currently representing Trinidad and Tobago as a Governor on the Board of Governors of the IDB at the Annual Meetings.

Ilan Goldfajn, President of the IDB said the move will help the country’s digital transformation.