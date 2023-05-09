Jamaican police are hunting a group of gunmen who pounced upon a business establishment killing a 52 -year-old businesswoman and injuring three other persons in Hopewell, Hanover, on Sunday afternoon.

The police have identified the deceased as Malgarita Samuels of a Hopewell address.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, at about 4:05 pm, a group of patrons were at a business establishment in the area when three men, posing as customers, walked into the establishment.

The armed thugs opened gunfire hitting the businesswoman and the other patrons before escaping.

Jamaican police were alerted and the four injured persons were rushed to the hospital where Samuels was pronounced dead and that other three admitted.

No motive has been established for the attack.