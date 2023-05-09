The director of the Barbados’ sole child protection agency, says there is a need for more foster parents.

RoseAnn Richards, director of the Child Care Board raised a call for foster parents during a press briefing to launch Child Month on Wednesday.

The CCB director revealed that there are currently 17 children in the foster care in 14 families.

“We are hoping to recruit more foster parents and during the month we are going to have a foster parent seminar. This is one of the recruiting drives that we do each year during Child Month,” she added.

She lamented that it was not an easy decision and would require much discussion either with family or partners.