Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness is defending his suggestion that it might be necessary to import skilled workers to Jamaica, and has declared that the island’s economy could benefit from such a move.

There have been mixed reactions since Holness put the country on notice last month that such a shortage of skilled labour, especially in the construction sector, is looming locally.

Stakeholders have been questioning whether there is actually a labour shortage in Jamaica, and whether the situation is dire enough to warrant the importation of skilled labour.

But speaking at a function on Thursday, Holness suggested that there are economic benefits to be derived from importing skilled labour.