The Central Bank of Barbados has released the new look of Barbados new bank notes.

No new faces on the front of the notes, new notations nor nominal values have been added but the orientations of the portraits have shifted from landscape to vertical.

However, Sir Frank Worrell gets a new ‘fit’. And when you flip the notes, the featured images on the back of the notes though the same, their perspectives have changed in some respects.

“In December 2022, the Central Bank of Barbados will be introducing new look banknotes made of polymer,” said Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes.

Being proactive, using polymer gives the notes a longer shelf-life and the new notes are highly secure, hard to simulate, and yet easy to authenticate.

The notes are also returning to a more monochromatic look of notes in the past.