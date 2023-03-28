Jamaica has confirmed two more cases of Mpox (Monkeypox).

This brings the island’s total confirmed cases to 21, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The latest cases are from Kingston & St Andrew and are recorded as locally transmitted cases, with one noted as a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The patients are now in isolation at hospital and are in stable condition, the ministry said.

Jamaica’s Kingston & St Andrew Health Department has commenced contact tracing associated with the cases, it added.

The ministry also reminded the public that the spread of Mpox may occur when a person comes into close contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms of Mpox are usually mild to moderate and include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and/or rash on the skin.

Members of the Jamaican public who experience these warning signs have been advised to immediately isolate themselves and call ahead to their health centre or doctor before visiting.