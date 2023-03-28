Barbados has recorded its first case of methamphetamine (meth) and health authorities are warning members of the public to avoid the drug at all costs since it could lead to their death.

Methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug, is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity

Barbadian Home Affairs and Information Minister, Wilfred Abrahams, who confirmed the presence of the on the island, described meth as a “serious situation” that is of great concern to the authorities.

Abrahams said that meth acts like a stimulant, and even in small doses, could increase wakefulness, physical activity, and can decreased appetite. In addition, the drug is also known to cause cardiovascular problems, including rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, and increased blood pressure.