Undeniable, the ninth studio album from incarcerated Reggae singer Jah Cure failed to debut on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart after its first sales tracking week.

Released on February 17 via VP Records, the 11-track set sold 200 units in sales and streaming equivalent units during its first week in the United States, according to data from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

This figure includes 100 copies in pure album sales.

The weekly sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart ranks the ten most popular Reggae albums in the US based on consumption metrics measured in equivalent album units.

Jah Cure’s Undeniable was produced by himself and Swedish producer Hamed “K-One” Pirouzpanah.

In March 2022, Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was convicted of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison in the Netherlands after he stabbed a concert promoter over unpaid performance fees in October 2021.

The trial judges had ruled that Jah Cure’s actions were not a deliberate act of attempted murder.