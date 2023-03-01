There are more announcements related to airlines on the way says Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Glen Beache.

Mr. Beache who was at the time speaking at a press conference said that the Tourism Authority tries to wait until the airlines involved make those announcements first. He also highlighted the positive effects establishment of properties have on the tourism product of countries like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We’ll probably have one or two more announcements to make with airlines sometime this year, as I said earlier, we wait to make sure that the airlines can make that announcement before,” Mr. Beache said.

He then went on to speak about the benefits that SVG’s tourism product can derive from introduction of resorts like Sandals.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines, when it comes to Tourism, we’re still a virgin so to speak, we’re still very new in the industry; but when a company like Sandals comes on board it changes the whole outlook in terms of how other companies look at the destination,” he said.

Mr. Beache noted that airlines like Virgin Atlantic upon the opening of the Sandals Beaches Resort, might see the need to increase flights to SVG from two times weekly to three or four times weekly.