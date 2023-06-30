Just two years after signing with Republic Records, Dancehall songstress Jada Kingdom is stepping out on her own as an independent artist.

“Now I’m a fully independent artist, no longer with a label,” the WiN singer told TEEN VOGUE.

Signed in 2021, the record deal, in partnership with Money Well Spent, was described at the time as “the biggest deal for a Caribbean female artist ever.” Spearheaded by Kingdom’s former boyfriend, Verse Simmonds, it positioned her on the same New York-based label as A-listers such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande.

However, it appears the partnership ended in 2022, with Kingdom now expressing a desire for greater independence and control over her music.

“I felt so out of place, things weren’t feeling right. I want to take some of my career and keep some of me for me. It’s going to be hectic because there’s no longer a machine behind me, but I always want to be me,” she admitted.

The singer said there are several new recording deals on the table for consideration, but, for now, she’s holding off on signing again with another label.