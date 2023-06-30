The jubilant Special Olympics team which returned on Wednesday June 28th, 2023, aboard Virgin Atlantic were greeted at the Argyle International Airport AIA, by members of the Board of Special Olympics, partners Digicel, Minister of Sports Frederick Stephenson, the Media and other well wishers.

They were returning from the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany, and as always the focus were the athletes who despite whatever special abilities and inabilities they may have, they were all given the opportunity to participate in the largest sporting event afforded to them.

The team was able to secure 4 silvers, 2 bronze along with a number of ribbons.

The medal winners were Natasha Doyle with a silver medal in female tennis singles, Andrick Arthur and Teron Hull silver in doubles tennis.

Krista Bynoe also had a silver medal which she obtained in the 50m Backstroke, she also won a bronze in the 25 metre breaststroke

Jason Browne, secured a second bronze for the Vincy Team, in the men’s 100m, he would also take a 4th place ribbon in the 200m.

Doyle would team up with Utica Smith to earn a fifth place ribbon in the Women doubles tennis, while Presley Peters, on his first rodeo finished 6th in the men’s 100m.

The other members of the team Welch Ollivierre and Jason Williams were part of the swimming trio.

Helen Ashton was the swimming coach, Roxann Williams and Sorenya Miller were the Tennis and Athletics coaches respectively.

The Team Medic was Frankiè Joseph.

Sezevra Joseph was the Head of Delegation, while Terrance Davis was Assistant Head of Delegation.