Dancehall star Jada Kingdom has made her Dominica World Creole Festival stage debut.

She delivered a high-energy performance that had the crowd dancing and singing along to all of her hits, including “Banana,” “Wata,” and “GPP.”

She also performed some of her new songs, which were well-received by the crowd.

In a post-performance interview, the 25-year-old said she was a bit nervous about gracing the WCMF stage since she was concerned whether people would know her music.

Jada said she was blown away when she heard the crowd singing and dancing to her music.

The festival, which celebrates Creole culture and music, is one of the largest music festivals in the Caribbean.