Executive Director of Invest SVG Glen Beache has deemed this year’s Everything Vincy Plus event a success that has exceed all expectations.

Mr. Beache during the closing ceremony on Sunday October 29th acknowledged the growth of the event throughout the years. He said as long as local products and services are highlighted; the expo will continue to grow.

“In my humble opinion it has been a success, but we wait for the feedback from the public and our participants on how things have gone so far. I do believe that as we watch the history of this expo, it has grown from strength, to strength, to strength, and I think as we continue to promote it, as we continue to make sure that we take pride in what Vincies have to offer, whether it’s servicing, manufacturing or anything like that, that it continues to grow,” he said.

Mr. Beache said that discussions have already begun for the 2024 edition of the Everything Vincy Expo Plus event, which he expects to be even bigger than year’s event.

He noted that Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago intend to have larger presences at the expo next year.