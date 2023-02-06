Israeli forces have shot dead at least five Palestinian men during a raid on Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera reports that the large-scale raid took place in the early hours of Monday in the Aqabet Jabr refugee camp – which has been under an Israeli siege, as described by Palestinians, for more than a week – and continued until after dawn.

Confirming the death of five people, the governor of Jericho said three others were injured.

The Israeli military initially said in a statement that it had killed seven men in total, including two responsible for an attempted shooting attack in Jericho on January 28, and five others who had engaged the army in fighting during the raid.