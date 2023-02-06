England’s Premier League has charged last season’s champions Manchester City with more than 100 alleged breaches of its financial rules since the club was acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.

The alleged misdemeanours stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league said on Monday following a years-long investigation.

During that period, the team won three Premier League titles: in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Charges such as those faced by Man City could, if proven, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. Offending clubs may alternately be deducted points, fined or reprimanded.