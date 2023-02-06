St. Lucian Ex-banker Nina Duncan will be serving a three-year sentence at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, having been found guilty of money laundering offences.

Duncan, employed at a major financial institution in Saint Lucia, was charged on January 6, 2016, for the offence of stealing by reason of employment.

According to court documents, Duncan stole the sum of one hundred and sixty-seven thousand dollars from a customer’s account.

She was later charged on May 18, 2016, for money laundering after investigators discovered a percentage of the stolen funds were transferred out of Saint Lucia.

Duncan, who pleaded guilty to both offences, was also sentenced to a term of one year on the stealing charge, which is to run concurrently with the three years sentence for money laundering.