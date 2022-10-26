England suffered a major upset in the Men’s T20 World Cup as an inspired Ireland and rain seriously dented their title hopes in Melbourne.

After a surprisingly meek performance in pursuit of 158, England, one of the tournament favourites, was 105-5 in the 15th over when rain arrived.

With England behind the required rate, Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was called off soon after.

The result does not end England’s hopes of progressing from Group 1 but it leaves them likely needing to beat Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their remaining games to go through.