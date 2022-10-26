Dancehall deejay Skillibeng was a guest artist at Drake’s 36th birthday bash on Monday, October 24.

In a clip making rounds on social media, the entertainer who has become one of the most sought-after acts out of Jamaica in the last two years, was heard performing Crocodile Teeth to a packed audience at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Fans of Skillibeng and Drake have been reacting positively to his appearance at the celebrity-filled event.

Earlier this year, Drizzy recruited both Popcaan and Skilli for a campaign video promoting his NOCTA x Nike ‘Hot Step’ Air Terra collaboration.

Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, is in fact best known for his 2020 hit Crocodile Teeth which Nicki Minaj had remixed.

Meanwhile, OVO signee Popcaan, who has had a longstanding relationship with the Canadian rapper, naturally took to IG on Monday to send his good wishes.