Grenadian police on Monday said that they are investigating the “apparent drowning” of two British nationals, who had arrived on the sister isle of Carriacou last Friday on vacation.

In a statement, Grenadian police said an autopsy on the bodies of Rosalyn Foster,77, and her 76-year-old husband, David John Foster will reveal what exactly happened to the couple, but until those results become available, this remains an apparent drowning.

According to Loop News, the husband was declared dead at the scene while his wife was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Their deaths, bring to four, the number of visitors on vacation, who have died in Grenada since the start of this year.

The other two deaths have been classified as homicides.

The bodies of the US couple, Ralph Hendry and Kathleen Brandel have not been found and police believe that they were likely thrown overboard from their yacht when three young men, who escaped from prison, hijacked the yacht last month.