An independent probe has been launched into the Bahamas boating incident that left one woman dead.

The Blue Lagoon Island Bahamas launched a rigorous forensic investigation into the boating incident involving the Island III vessel which became partially submerged during rough seas.

According to Loop News, a 75-year-old woman from the US state of Colorado, who was a passenger on the vessel, lost her life during the incident.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not divulge the results of the elderly woman’s autopsy but said her death was not due to drowning.

Blue Lagoon Island Bahamas in a recent statement extended condolences to the woman’s family and friends as it announced its independent forensic investigation into the boating incident.