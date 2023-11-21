The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) on Monday November 20th launched their brand new Instacash games.

According to the NLA, their new Instacash games will give players numerous ways to win instantly.

The two games featured during the launch on Monday night, Bingo and Cash Stache, are available for $3 and $2 respectively.

The NLA’s Product Development Officer Anthony Dennie at last night’s launch event explained the basics of the new games. He started with an explanation for their new Instacash Bingo game.

“There is available, your card, with your numbers, and then there are what is called the call numbers, available immediately on the ticket, so you can go through right on the spot to determine whether or not you are a winner. You don’t have to wait for any bingo numbers to call on the night, it happens immediately, instantly, fast, that what it’s all about. You’ll notice that the prizes—winning patterns, the winning patterns, there’s a $6000 top prize, there are also other prizes of $100, $50, $10—goes down to as little as $3. So immediately, as I said, instant,” he said.

He then provided an explanation for their new Instacash Cash Stache game.

“Cash stache, a two-dollar game, and this game is loaded—trust me—loaded with a whole load of $500 prizes, $500 prizes galore with cash stache, available for only $2 and it’s a very simple game. You will notice that the winning numbers are listed—you just need to match any one of those winning numbers and you are an instant winner. The prizes will be available, of course the top prize is $500 but there are other prizes that you can win with Cash Stache,”

The National Lotteries Authority’s Instacash games became available to all on November 21st 2023.