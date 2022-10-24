Police officers in Trinidad and Tobago will be out in their numbers to ensure law and order is maintained throughout Divali celebrations.

Confirmation came from T&T’s Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, who assured that all necessary safety and security measures are in full effect.

In extending Divali greetings to the Hindu community, Jacob took note that there are those who are hell bent on pursuing darkness, even during the season of light.

Jacob said the TTPS is ready with its “police lights” and will be highly visible, as Divisional Commanders have been tasked to heighten patrols, which act as a deterrent to criminal activity.