Jamaican police have identified the three members of a family, all from the state of Florida, who were killed in a car crash in the western city of Montego Bay early Sunday.

They have been identified as flight attendant Sandra Lee, 59 and her 25- year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola in central Florida. Their cousin Donna Brown, a 55-year-old nurse from Winter Gardens in Florida, also perished. Three other relatives are hospitalised.

Jamaican police report that shortly after midnight, the six people were travelling towards Montego Bay from the town of Falmouth in the neighbouring parish of Trelawny.

On reaching a stoplight on the Ironshore main road, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction Lee, her daughter and Brown, were flung from the car.

Savanna Lee and Donna Brown reportedly received severe head injuries and died on the spot. Sandra Lee was rushed to hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

The other three, including the driver of the car, are reportedly in critical condition.