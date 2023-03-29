The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is warning citizens and residents against smuggling items such as poultry in and out of the country.

The warning follows a call by poultry producers for Guyana’s government to intervene and stop the illegal importation of chicken from neighbouring Brazil.

The Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) said the illegal importation of chicken “is affecting investments in the local industry”.

In a statement, GRA said “smuggling is illegal and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offence and is liable for such offence to fines and or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act”

The Guyana Revenue Authority said its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) has been working with the Food and Drug Department and the Veterinary Public Health Unit to clamp down on the illegal importation of items including chicken and alcohol.

The GRA noted that unaccustomed goods not only affect revenue collection but threatens public health and safety.