When the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Gospel Fest opens on April 2, it would be 21 years since the festival started.

A media launch was held on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at the Peace Memorial Hall to announce the list of activities.

In her remarks, Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Maxine Browne said the event provides opportunities for artists, while at the same time bringing an awareness of cultural activities. The Cultural Officer stressed that the Ministry of Culture finds it important to support SVG Gospel Fest as “a way to make time for God, to share God given talents with others and to gather all Christian denominations”.

Chairman of SVG Gospel Fest, Leroy Browne explained the event was established out of the need to give gospel artists greater exposure and “to bring honour and glory to God.”

The Chairman termed the event as “high quality” and said he was proud the Gospel Fest was able to withstand the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and remain intact. Browne also thanked Digicel and other sponsors who have contributed to the event over the years and acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the SVG Gospel Fest committee.

Digicel Sales Associate, Danielle Peters pledged Digicel’s continued support of SVG Gospel Fest and said that she was excited to be a part of the sponsorship.

The theme for this year’s Gospel Fest is “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and runs until April 30.