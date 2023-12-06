Two police officers have been charged in connection with a robbery scheme in Guyana.

A police report states that police constables Julian Smartt and Winston Williams allegedly conspired with others to rob the victim of GYD$ 8 million on November 29th.

Police said they received evidence allegedly showing Smartt taking the suspects to the crime scene, Loop News reports.

Police in the South American country allege that that after the robbery was committed; the two police officers who were both on motorcycles and in uniform were seen escorting the suspects to an area known as Rasville.

Smartt and Williams were jointly charged with the offence of ‘Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, to wit Robbery Under Arms.