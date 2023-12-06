The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society extended heartfelt thanks to its volunteers as they celebrated the International Volunteer Day on Tuesday December 5th.

The SVG Red Cross said that their mandate could not have been possible without the embodiment of the principles of equality, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, universality and humanity by their volunteers.

In an official release the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross said that the organization counts on 369 adult volunteers and 194 youth volunteers.

They said that there is always room and opportunity to volunteer and encouraged everyone in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to thank someone who served as a volunteer.