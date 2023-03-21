A 45-year-old man died in a house fire in Agricola, Guyana yesterday.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said Kevin Trotman was at his home, which is the upstairs portion of a two-story building when an unsupervised child in the ground floor portion of the house started the fire.

GFS said the child used matches to light a foam mattress and the fire spread throughout the wood and concrete structure.

Firefighters from the Eccles, Central, and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations responded but they were unable to save the building.

The fire caused damage to several other homes.

In total, 13 people are now homeless.

The Guyana Fire Service issued a plea to Guyanese to take steps to avoid fires in their homes.