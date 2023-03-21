Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Jamaica has an opportunity to satisfy some of the regional demand for aggregates, noting that the demand has expanded significantly, as a result of the closure of large quarries serving the North American market.

Holness told Parliament that the increased demand for limestone to facilitate construction of buildings and infrastructure in fast-growing areas, such as Guyana, and housing construction in Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands and other countries.

He said that various Jamaican businesses have been seeking to identify potential locations from which aggregates can be mined and exported to the respective countries.

Holness said that logistics is a critical element of the considerations to ensure success by reducing the cost of transport and mitigating the impact to road infrastructure.