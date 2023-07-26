The body of a Guyanese accountant, who has been missing in Trinidad for over a month, has been found.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, which has helped recover a number of missing people in Trinidad, said Reagan Reece’s body was found in a shallow grave behind an abandoned shack in Windy Hill, Arouca, over the weekend.
Reece’s body was wrapped in a sheet and plastic and his hands and feet were bound.
His family visited T&T’s Forensic Sciences Centre in St James, Port of Spain and confirmed his identity.
The 45-year-old Western Credit Union employee was last seen on June 22 in his SUV at Lopinot Junction, Arouca.
Police in Trinidad and Tobago have not recovered the vehicle.
