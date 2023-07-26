The Dominica government Tuesday presented an EC$1.3 billion budget to Parliament outlining a range of new taxes and indicating that social programmes currently in place to support the vulnerable will continue.

Dominican Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre in his fist budget presentation to Parliament following last December’s general election, said that for the 2023-24 fiscal year, recurrent expenditure will total EC$639.6 million, while capital estimates had been pegged at EC$701.6 million.

McIntyre said that the Roosevelt Skerrit government will also continue to support the non-government institutions which care for the most vulnerable, particularly, senior citizens, and begin implementing the recommendations made by the recently appointed National Advisory Board for Health and Social Care of the Elderly.

He told legislators that the expenditure estimates will be financed by tax and other sources of revenue, loans and grants together totaling EC$1.3 billion.