Two teachers are among five people who were killed in a vehicular accident on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway in Guyana on Monday.

Police identified four of the deceased as Russhell Leacock, a teacher at the Kwakwani Primary; Dwaylon Farrell, a teacher attached to the New Silvercity Secondary School, Eddo Leacock and Urani Hall.

Four people, who were travelling with the deceased, received injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the deceased and survivors were in two cars that were travelling in separate directions when they collided in the Long Creek area.

The Ministry of Education sent condolences to the families of Farrell and Leacock.

In a statement, the ministry said Farrell and Leacock were dedicated teachers that went above the call of duty for their students.