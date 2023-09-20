The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour is set to commence stakeholder consultations.

According to the Ministry, these consultations are a start to the process for the development of plans for three of the sectors namely, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The news releases states that the consultations with stakeholders across these sectors ensure full participation and inclusion of all stakeholders in the process.

Dr. Govind Seepersad is the consultant contracted by the Inter- American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to develop the plan.

The series of consultations will begin with the stakeholders in the Fisheries sector on Wednesday 20th September 2023 at the Fisheries headquarters at 3:00 p.m. and on Thursday 21st September 2023 at the Paget Farm Community Center in Bequia at 1:00 p.m.