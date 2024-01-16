Guyana’s Government on Monday rolled out a GUY$ 1.146 trillion national budget, allocating billions of dollars for the further development of various sectors, including energy, agriculture, health and infrastructural development.

Guyana’s Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh delivering his fifth fiscal package, which is a 46 per cent increase over the last budget, told legislators that the fiscal package is being presented under the theme “Staying the course: Building prosperity for all”.

According to Loop News, Guyana’s Finance Minister said that the Irfaan Ali administration intends to build upon the socio-economic developments made since the administration came to power in the 2020 controversial regional and general election.

Minister Singh said that Guyana’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth last year was 33 per cent and that the growth was largely attributed to a continued expansion of the oil and gas sector.