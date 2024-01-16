The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is hosting a two-day earthquake and tsunami training workshop.

87 teachers on mainland St. Vincent are participating in the workshop which commenced today Tuesday January 16th and will continue tomorrow Wednesday January 17th, 2024.

NEMO says that the main objective of the workshop is to provide training for teachers in the area of tsunami and earthquake science, preparedness, and the necessary resources needed for them to present this information to their students. This includes power point presentations for different age groups at the primary and secondary level, along with in class and homework activities and other audio-visual resources.

The training workshop is being conducted by NEMO in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre and the Ministry of Education.

The scientific information will be presented by Professor of Geology, University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, Richard Robertson.

According to NEMO, the workshop forms part of their Geological Hazard Public Education and Awareness Programme which will run from January to April, 2024 with a focus on Earthquakes from January to February.