Guyana has condemned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s enactment of a law which seeks to incorporate the disputed Guayana Esequiba region into Venezuela.

Maduro signed the “Organic Law for the Defence of Guayana Esequiba” into effect yesterday after its passage in the National Assembly.

The law builds on the referendum of December 3, 2023 where a small number of electors voted to support the Venezuelan Government efforts to annex the resource rich territory.

Maduro also called Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali a “puppet” of ExxonMobil, the United Kingdom and United States of America.

In response to Maduro’s enactment of the law, the Guyanese Government said it has taken note of the situation and the personal attacks made against Ali, Loop News reports.

Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said apart from breaking international law Maduro’s actions “also contradicts the letter and spirit of the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela agreed to on December 14, 2023 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”